Two people were shot outside a Lincoln music venue early Saturday.

A female victim went by private transportation to a Lincoln hospital, and a male victim went by private vehicle to an Omaha hospital, Lincoln police said.

Both suffered minor injuries and were treated and released, Capt. Ben Kopsa said.

Shortly after 2 a.m., police were called to the Royal Grove, 340 W. Cornhusker Highway, after a report that several people had been shot.

Police didn’t find any victims but spoke with several witnesses and recovered evidence that gunshots had been fired in the parking lot and nearby area, Kopsa said.

Then police received word of the victims at the hospitals, who both said they had been shot at the club, he said.

No arrests were reported by late Saturday. Omaha police were assisting in the investigation.

Kopsa said there was no ongoing threat to community members, and that the violence was unusual for the club.

Police suspected many witnesses may have fled the shooting and asked anyone with information to call Lincoln police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

