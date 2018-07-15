Paramedics worked to resuscitate one of two people shot at a South Omaha nightclub late Sunday.
The other victim was reported to be in critical condition en route to the Nebraska Medical Center, where both victims were taken by ambulance.
The shooting was reported at 11:26 p.m. Sunday at Guaca Maya Mexican Restaurant near 33rd and Q Streets.
