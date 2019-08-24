Two people were critically injured in a shooting Saturday night near 44th Avenue and Pinkney Street, authorities said.

They were taken by ambulance to the Nebraska Medical Center after the shooting, which was reported at 10:45 p.m.

Police said there were numerous people at the scene, including possible witnesses, according to 911 dispatch reports.

