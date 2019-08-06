The owner of a southwest Omaha business was one of two people arrested Monday on suspicion of arson in connection with a 2018 fire at the business.
Sandra Richards, 46, the owner, and Shawn Clark, 43, both of Omaha, were booked into the Douglas County Jail on two counts of second-degree arson and burning to defraud an insurer, the Omaha Fire Department said.
Richards’ Facebook page identifies her as the owner/operator of The Popcorn Shop at 8499 Frederick St.
Firefighters were called to the business about 7 a.m. July 23, 2018, according to Omaha Fire Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick.
The department’s accelerant detection dog, Alley, alerted investigators to the presence of an accelerant at the scene, Fitzpatrick said.
“We collected samples from these areas and submitted to Douglas County Crime Lab for analysis, which resulted in a positive detection for gasoline.”
Investigators determined that the structure, which is valued at almost $2 million, sustained about $30,000 in damage. The amount of damage to its contents is unknown.
