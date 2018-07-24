Two people were ordered held without bail Tuesday in connection with the June slaying of a Bellevue man.
Raymond Davis, 29, of Des Moines and Krystal Martin, 20, of Hawk Point, Missouri, appeared Tuesday in Sarpy County Court. They have been charged in connection with the slaying of Brent Quigley, 38.
Quigley was found dead in his home south of 42nd and Harrison Streets on June 26. Officers had been dispatched to the home about 12:40 p.m. that day to investigate a report of an unresponsive man.
Davis has been charged with first-degree murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and use of a deadly weapon. His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 21, said Laurie Burgess, a deputy Sarpy County attorney.
Martin has been charged with being an accessory to first-degree murder. She will appear in court again Wednesdayso that a date can be set for her preliminary hearing.
The two were arrested in Troy, Missouri, on June 30.
Christopher Reagan, 45, and Alisia Cooke, 28, of Omaha each face first-degree murder and other charges in the case. They also are being held without bail.
