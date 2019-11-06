A 26-year-old woman was shot in the chest Wednesday at a Lincoln home, and police say they don't believe it was a random act.

The woman's wound was not considered life-threatening, according to Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian.

Preliminary information indicates two men came into the home, there was some type of altercation and a shooting resulted, Kocian said. It's not clear whether the men were invited into the home or forced their way in, he said.

The shooting was reported at 10:57 a.m. and occurred in the 1700 block of B Street, he said.

"Investigators don't believe this was a random act and do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public," Lincoln police posted on Facebook.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

