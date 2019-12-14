Two men were treated for injuries after two separate shootings in north Omaha Saturday.

Neither injury was considered to be life-threatening.

Omaha police responded to the CHI Health clinic at 8613 N. 30th St. at about 10:45 a.m. to investigate a shooting.

Ronniel Wells, 19, told officers he was shot near 30th Street and Martin Avenue.

Police responded to reports of another shooting victim at the Nebraska Medical Center at 3:25 p.m.

Derrick Moore, 20, reported being shot near 42nd Street and Redman Avenue after someone approached his vehicle and demanded property. Moore was shot after exiting his vehicle.

Notable crime news of 2019

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 60

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription