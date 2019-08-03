Two men were hospitalized early Saturday morning after a shooting near 25th and Taylor Streets.

Omaha police were called to the scene around 3:30 a.m. Shortly after, two men arrived by private vehicle to Creighton University Medical Center-University Campus.

The men were identified as 34-year-old Richard Valentine and 31-year-old Rico Valentine. Richard was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy for additional treatment and is in critical condition.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

