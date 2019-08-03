Two men were hospitalized early Saturday morning after a shooting near 25th and Taylor Streets.
Omaha police were called to the scene around 3:30 a.m. Shortly after, two men arrived by private vehicle to Creighton University Medical Center-University Campus.
The men were identified as 34-year-old Richard Valentine and 31-year-old Rico Valentine. Richard was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy for additional treatment and is in critical condition.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Stay with Omaha.com for more in this developing story.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.