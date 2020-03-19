Lincoln police arrested two men Wednesday in connection with the shooting death of 32-year-old Timothy Montgomery.

Montgomery died from multiple gunshot wounds early Sunday after being shot near 13th and O Streets in downtown Lincoln.

Marcus D. Winston, 34, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Nathaniel A. Love, 25, was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory to first-degree murder.

This investigation is ongoing, and police ask that anyone with information call the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

