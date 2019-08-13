Omaha Police Cruiser

Two men were arrested after shots were fired early Tuesday at an Omaha convenience store near 13th and Martha Streets. 

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted felony assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony. A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted shoplifting and providing false information. 

Police were called to Midtown Gas & Grocery at 2302 S. 13th St. about 3:20 a.m. to investigate a report of gunshots, said Officer Michael Pecha, an Omaha police spokesman. A clerk told officers that two males and two females came into the store and one of the men attempted to steal a case of beer.  

The clerk said he sprayed Mace at the shoplifter and the group ran from the store. A short time later, at least two gunshots hit the building. 

Police located four people fitting the descriptions of the suspects about 5:15 a.m. at the Cubby's convenience store at 601 S. 13th St. The four, who initially were described as juveniles, were taken to police headquarters for questioning, and the two females were released.  

