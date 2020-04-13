Two large dogs that attacked pedestrians and were menacing first responders were killed by Omaha police officers.
Officers were called to near 19th Street and Park Avenue about 2 p.m. Thursday to investigate a report of two pedestrians who had been bitten by dogs. Police arrived to see two dogs, an American bulldog and a pit bull, running toward Omaha Fire Department medics tending to the two bite victims and their dog, which also had been bitten.
An officer armed with a rifle put himself between the pedestrians and the dogs but did not fire because of concern for other people in the area. The dogs then ran east but returned within a minute, police said.
When the dogs again charged toward the medics and pedestrians, the officer fired multiple shots at them. One dog ran east to near Interstate 480 and Martha Street, where another officer shot and killed it. The other dog was shot one more time and killed.
The Nebraska Humane Society arrived to investigate the dog attack and collect the animals.
A 31-year-old Omaha man arrived at the scene and identified himself as the dogs' owner. He was ticketed on suspicion of having animals displaying menacing behavior and other infractions.
