Two youths have been charged in connection with a discussion about committing a mass shooting at Lewis Central High in Council Bluffs.
Pottawattamie County Attorney Matt Wilbur charged the two with “threat of terrorism,” a felony. They are being held at the Southwest Iowa Juvenile Detention Center.
Lt. Darren Budd of the Council Bluffs Police Department said Sunday evening that “several” students had been discussing how a mass shooting could occur. All were interviewed by police.
Budd’s statement indicated that the department didn’t consider the threats credible because the youths didn’t have the means to carry them out. Officers will be stationed at the school.
