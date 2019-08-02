More than $10,000 worth of items stolen from a flood-damaged home were recovered in Hamburg, Iowa, Wednesday, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office said. 

Deputies discovered a white Chevy Trailblazer with an attached trailer containing the stolen items when responding to a suspicious vehicle call in the area of F and Adam Streets.

Christopher Endicott, 37, and Jhezerae Lungenbeal, 34, both of Essex, Iowa, were charged with first-degree theft and second-degree burglary. 

Both were booked into the Fremont County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.

Notable crime news of 2019

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 46

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription