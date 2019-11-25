Crowded car

Nebraska State Patrol troopers searched this Ford Explorer following a traffic stop Saturday on Interstate 80 and found 244 pounds of marijuana. The vehicle was so packed with luggage and other items that the backseat passenger barely had room to sit.

 NEBRASKA STATE PATROL

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested three men and seized 244 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Seward County.

A trooper stopped an eastbound Ford Explorer on suspicion of speeding at 5 p.m. Saturday about 10 miles west of Seward. During the traffic stop, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, the patrol said.

Troopers searched the vehicle and found 244 pounds of marijuana inside the SUV's cargo area. The vehicle was so packed with luggage and other items that the backseat passenger barely had room to sit, the patrol said.

The 52-year-old driver and a 57-year-old passenger are both from Sacramento, California. A 22-year-old passenger is from Thailand. 

All three men were booked into the Seward County Jail on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

