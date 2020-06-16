5 pounds of cocaine

Nebraska State Troopers found five pounds of cocaine in a woman's car after conducting a traffic stop near Lexington on Monday.

 NEBRASKA STATE PATROL

Nebraska State Troopers seized about 5 pounds of cocaine, worth an estimated $72,000, Monday after a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Lexington.

A trooper pulled over a woman for speeding in an eastbound Buick Enclave at 1:10 p.m., the patrol said in a press release.

During a search of the vehicle, troopers found the cocaine hidden inside a backpack, which was stored inside a suitcase in the cargo area of the vehicle, the patrol said.

The driver, a 40-year-old woman from Buffalo, New York, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver and no drug tax stamp. She was booked into the Dawson County Jail.

