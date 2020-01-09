A Nebraska State Patrol trooper seized about 11 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Kearney.

Around 1:05 a.m. Thursday, a trooper spotted an eastbound Chevy pickup truck driving on the shoulder. During the stop, the patrol said, the trooper detected clandestine activity and searched the pickup.

The trooper found ten packages of meth hidden behind the driver’s side of the dashboard.

The 23-year-old driver and 35-year-old passenger, both of California, were arrested on suspicion of possession of meth and possession with intent to deliver and taken to the Buffalo County Jail.

