A driver from Connecticut was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving early Tuesday after leading a Nebraska State Patrol trooper on a chase that topped 120 mph. 

The 21-year-old man also was arrested on suspicion of flight to avoid arrest and other traffic violations, a patrol spokesman said.

The incident began at 1:45 a.m. when a trooper clocked an eastbound Acura TLX sedan traveling at 123 mph on Interstate 80 near Milford. The trooper began chasing the Acura, which exited I-80 and got onto West O Street in Lincoln. 

The pursuit continued west on O Street until the trooper discontinued it out of concern for public safety.  A short time later, another trooper located the vehicle southbound at 98 mph on Northwest 48th Street.

The trooper was able to stop the vehicle and take the driver into custody. The driver was arrested and booked into the Lancaster County Jail.

