LINCOLN — The misdemeanor vandalism trial involving University of Nebraska-Lincoln researcher Patrcia Wonch Hill and U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer’s Lincoln office resumed this afternoon.
Wonch Hill was charged with vandalism for allegedly placing stickers on the Lincoln campaign office for Fischer last year. She also was accused of placing “googly eyes” on a couple of campaign signs for U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Lincoln and changing his name on signs to “Fartenberry.”
Wonch Hill denies involvement. Law enforcement has linked her to the case through fingerprints.
Fortenberry appears to have backed out of the case, and that charge has been dropped. Judge Joseph Dalton has said the charge could be refiled, but Fortenberry indicated in September that his point had been made. That point, he said, was to ask “whether a university educator can vandalize our community with impunity.”
Jeff Fortenberry’s Chief of Staff complained to UNL officials because one professor “liked” an article that displays this image. Professor states that his “like” was for the article itself and that the article was updated to include the image after he “liked” it. #NE01 pic.twitter.com/BqmdEVXXFc— Marr Williams (@MarrWilliams) November 1, 2018
Lancaster County prosecutor Jessica Kerkhofs continued to pursue the allegations that Wonch Hill put “Betsy Riot” stickers on the senator’s office door and another that said Fischer loves rapists.
The latter reference is to Fischer’s support of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who has been accused of past sexual misconduct. Betsy Riot is an activist group in Lincoln.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Wonch Hill, who grew up in North Platte, is a non-tenured sociology researcher. She aims to broaden participation in science, technology, engineering and math at all grade levels. She also strives to increase the number of women earning advanced degrees in math.
She pleaded no contest in 2018 to splashing fake blood on the steps of the Virginia residence of a lobbyist for the National Rifle Association.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Lock her up right along with her idol Hillary
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.