LINCOLN — A medical emergency in a judge’s family has led to a postponement of the trial of Bailey Boswell, who is charged in the slaying and dismemberment of Lincoln store clerk Sydney Loofe.

Boswell’s trial had been set to begin on March 16 in Lexington, where the proceeding was moved because of pretrial publicity related to the trial last summer of Boswell’s boyfriend and co-defendant, Aubrey Trail.

But Saline County District Judge Vicky Johnson issued an order Tuesday postponing the trial until further notice because of a serious medical emergency in her family.

It was unclear when the trial might be rescheduled.

Boswell, a 26-year-old native of Leon, Iowa, has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and improper disposal of human remains in the death of Loofe, who disappeared in November 2017 after going on a date arranged online with Boswell. Loofe’s remains were found about three weeks later scattered along gravel roads in rural Clay County.

Trail, Boswell’s 53-year-old boyfriend, pleaded guilty to improper disposal of human remains just before his trial last June. He was later found guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. A hearing is scheduled to begin June 23 to determine whether he receives a death sentence or life in prison.

Trail testified near the end of his trial that he choked Loofe to death accidentally during a “sex party” with her and Boswell. Boswell has not talked to authorities.

Investigators have said that Trail and Boswell had multiple discussions with the young women Boswell had met via the online app Tinder about killing someone to gain “powers.”

Boswell’s attorney has said that such discussions were only “make-believe stuff.”

