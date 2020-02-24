Lots of cash

Lancaster County sheriff's deputies seized more than $103,000 in cash after a traffic stop west of Lincoln. North Carolina officials found marijuana and more cash in a storage unit.

 LANCASTER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A traffic stop west of Lincoln led to the seizure of more than $190,000 in cash, a pickup truck and 1,800 pounds of marijuana in two states.

Just before 10 a.m. Friday, a Lancaster County sheriff's deputy stopped a westbound 2014 Toyota Tundra on Interstate 80, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said. The deputy became suspicious, the sheriff said, and a service dog was brought out to walk around the pickup. A subsequent search of the pickup found about $103,000 in cash inside the vehicle, Wagner said.

Concerns about possible narcotics trafficking were shared with authorities in Charlotte, North Carolina, Wagner said. Officials there were able to obtain a search warrant for the driver's storage unit in North Carolina, where they found 1,800 pounds of marijuana and another $90,000 in cash.

The 25-year-old Charlotte resident was released from the traffic stop, but deputies kept the money and pickup as evidence.

