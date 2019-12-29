A toddler was wounded Sunday evening in a shooting, according to Omaha police and scanner reports.

The shooting occurred about 7:30 p.m. and was reported at 27th and Ellison Streets, emergency dispatchers said.

The child was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in serious condition.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

