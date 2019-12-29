A toddler was wounded Sunday evening in a shooting, according to Omaha police and scanner reports.
The shooting occurred about 7:30 p.m. and was reported at 27th and Ellison Streets, emergency dispatchers said.
The child was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in serious condition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.