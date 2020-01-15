Three men, including a former postal employee, will serve lengthy prison sentences for the December 2018 heist of a Nebraska postal truck.

Gary Fellows has been sentenced to 25 years in prison, Sidney Britt to 20 years, and Joshua Britt to 11 years and three months. 

Fellows was a truck driver for the post office, Sidney Britt used a gun in the holdup and Joshua Britt drove the getaway vehicle.

According to U.S. Attorney Joseph Kelly, the heist began at a Grand Island mail distribution center. About 9:30 p.m. December 14, 2018, Sidney Britt, wearing a mask and flashing a gun, accosted a postal employee at the center and forced him into a semitrailer truck there. Once inside the cab, Britt covered the man's head and tied his hands.

Fellows then drove the semi to a rest area off Interstate 80, where the men further restrained the employee and stole specially secured mail bags. They climbed into a pickup truck driven by Joshua Britt and fled.

The loss to the U.S. Post Office was pegged at more than $68,000, according to Kelly's office. Multiple agencies participated in the investigation.

