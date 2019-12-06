Three teens each played a different part in the killing of a 21-year-old man, a prosecutor said Friday. 

Davion Wallace, 19, shot Dustin Moheng in the head, prosecutor Anthony Clowe said.

Daniel Camerlinck, 19, shot Moheng again to put him "out of his misery," Clowe said, although he missed.

Then Caleb Lott, 18, ditched the gun in a sewer drain, Clowe said.

Clowe detailed in court Friday how Moheng was killed, but he didn't give a motive for the slaying.

Wallace was charged with first-degree murder and weapon use and was ordered held without bail by Douglas County Judge Thomas Harmon.

Camerlinck was charged with attempted murder and weapon use, and Lott was charged with accessory to murder. Both Camerlinck and Lott were ordered held on $1 million bail. 

Moheng's body was found Monday morning in a yard near the intersection of Ash and Weir Streets in Millard, Omaha police have said. 

A police investigation determined Wallace shot Moheng in the head, then returned to a home where Camerlinck and Lott were and told them about the shooting, Clowe said.

Wallace brought the two to Moheng, and Camerlinck said it appeared Moheng was still alive, Clowe said. Camerlinck then grabbed the gun and shot at Moheng, though an autopsy later revealed that the bullet only struck Moheng's coat, not his body. Officials believe Moheng died of the single gunshot wound to his head. 

Lott then took the gun and threw it down a sewer drain. Officers later recovered the gun. In a police interview, Wallace admitted to being involved in the shooting, according to court documents. 

Allison Barth, Lott's older sister, said she last saw her brother on Sunday and didn't hear from him until she saw him in the news. She said Lott lived with her and took care of her kids while she was away working two jobs. He might have smoked marijuana, but he was not a thug, she said.

Wallace also lived with Barth for a time and she knew him well, but didn't know Camerlinck or Moheng. 

"It's devastating because they're good kids," Barth said after the hearing, in tears. "I think he got lured in by the wrong people and influenced by the wrong people."

2019 Omaha homicides

2019 Omaha homicides
  1. Jacque Holbert IV, 21, was shot early Sunday, Jan. 20, while sleeping in a home near 38th Avenue and Burdette Street.
  2. Robert Williams Jr., 21, was fatally shot just before 9:55 p.m. on Feb. 3 near 2400 Cuming St.
  3. Elijah Foster, 18, was fatally shot Feb. 5 near 47th Avenue and Ellison Avenue.
  4. Dylan Kenney, 25, was fatally stabbed on April 7 near 13th and Center Streets.
  5. Tyler Johnson, 24, died on May 4 outside a home near 46th Street and Camden Avenue.
  6. Jal Dak Kun, 25, died after a shooting near 32nd and Seward Streets.
  7. Michael Sykora, 57, and Tracy Atkins, 50, were in Sykora’s home at 6908 Northridge Drive when they were shot and killed June 18.
  9. Michael A. Rowell Jr. was fatally shot outside The Waiting Room Lounge in Benson on April 6.
  10. Ar Li, 41, was found slain outside a Dundee apartment building near 49th and Hamilton Streets on Aug. 14.
  11. De’Andre Hines, 26, was fatally shot in the chest near 29th and Pinkney Streets on Sept. 15.
  12. Bahy Altairi was shot and killed inside a tobacco store near 3200 L St. Oct. 3. The 21-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
  13. Andrea Georgeson, 41, was found inside a vehicle in the Old Mill area on Oct. 23.
  14. Ken'Vaughn Glass, 19. Police officers found a wounded Glass inside a red Chevrolet Suburban at 24th and Lake Streets on Nov. 30. He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he died.
  15. Dustin Moheng, 21, was found dead the morning of Dec. 2 in a yard near the intersection of Ash and Weir Streets. 

