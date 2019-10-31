Three people were apparently struck by gunfire in two incidents Thursday in Omaha, police said.

Officers responded at 1:59 p.m. to a shooting in the area of 30th and Parker Streets.

A 57-year-old woman told police she was standing on the corner when she heard several gunshots coming from behind the K-N-J gas station.

She was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with an apparent gunshot wound.

Her injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

At 3:45 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the area of 27th and Crown Point Avenues.

On arrival, officers met two people who had been shot. Their wounds were not considered to be life-threatening. They were also taken to the Nebraska Medical Center for treatment.

Witnesses said two people got out of a silver SUV and began shooting at the victims as they were walking down the street.

No information on suspects was available.

joe.dejka@owh.com

Joe covers education for The World-Herald, focusing on pre-kindergarten through high school.

