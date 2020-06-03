Tuesday Demonstrations (copy2)

A group listens to a speech Tuesday at the City-County Building in downtown Omaha.

Omaha police arrested just three people Tuesday night on suspicion of violating Mayor Jean Stothert's 8 p.m. curfew. 

A 22-year-old woman was booked into Douglas County Jail just after 9:40 p.m. and two men, ages 18 and 20, were booked just before midnight on the misdemeanor charge. 

It's unclear whether those people were involved with a Tuesday evening protest outside the Douglas County Courthouse. 

That rally, the fifth night of protests in the city, ended for the first time without law enforcement using tear gas, rubber bullets or officers wrestling protesters to the ground. The gathering also ended before the 8 p.m. curfew. 

About 100 people gathered peacefully Tuesday night to share stories and call for justice reform. They called for Jake Gardner, the Omaha bar owner who shot 22-year-old James Scurlock, to face criminal charges. 

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine announced Monday that after reviewing video evidence and Gardner's statements to authorities, he declined to file felony charges because Gardner acted in self-defense. 

Tuesday, Kleine said he is considering calling a grand jury to review the case, something Scurlock's family has sought.

From Friday to Monday, police arrested 306 people in connection with the protests, most of whom were arrested on suspicion of breaking curfew, failure to disperse, unlawful assembly or a combination of the misdemeanor charges.

The Omaha City Council voted Tuesday afternoon to extend the state of emergency, which would give Stothert the power to extend the curfew until June 9. Stothert announced at midday Wednesday that she was rescinding the emergency order and canceling the curfew.

