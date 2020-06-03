Omaha police arrested just three people Tuesday night on suspicion of violating Mayor Jean Stothert's 8 p.m. curfew.
A 22-year-old woman was booked into Douglas County Jail just after 9:40 p.m. and two men, ages 18 and 20, were booked just before midnight on the misdemeanor charge.
It's unclear whether those people were involved with a Tuesday evening protest outside the Douglas County Courthouse.
That rally, the fifth night of protests in the city, ended for the first time without law enforcement using tear gas, rubber bullets or officers wrestling protesters to the ground. The gathering also ended before the 8 p.m. curfew.
Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine announced Monday that after reviewing video evidence and Gardner's statements to authorities, he declined to file felony charges because Gardner acted in self-defense.
Benjamin Henry a concealed handgun permit holder, prays for James Scurlock's brother along with a group on Tuesday in downtown Omaha. Henry was legally carrying concealable handguns while attending demonstrations.
Henry prays with a group Tuesday on Harney Street in downtown Omaha. Henry was legally carrying firearms while attending demonstrations.
A group responds to a speech on Tuesday at City Hall in downtown Omaha.
A group gathered to listen to speeches on Tuesday at City Hall in downtown Omaha.
A group chants for James Scurlock during a demonstration on Tuesday at City Hall in downtown Omaha.
Flowers rest on a traffic barrel blocking off 14th Street on Tuesday in Omaha.
Benjamin Henry a concealed handgun permit holder, talks with Omaha Police Officers on Tuesday in downtown Omaha. Henry was legally carrying concealable handguns while attending demonstrations.
Iggy holds a sign on Tuesday in downtown Omaha with the final words of several black men and women who were killed by police.
A group listens to a speech on Tuesday at City Hall in downtown Omaha.
A woman shares a story with a group gathered in front of City Hall on Tuesday in Omaha.
