Council Bluffs Police

Three Omaha men were arrested on suspicion of serious assault early Wednesday at Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs.

Council Bluffs police said "a large disturbance" occurred just before 1 a.m. on the school's campus. Sgt. Joseph Selander said the disturbance resulted in serious bodily injury but did not identify the injured person or persons.

Officers saw two vehicles, a red Honda Accord and black Volvo, fleeing from the scene and stopped the Accord on campus, Selander said. The occupants, two 19-year-old men and one 34-year-old man, were taken into custody.

Police did not say what led up to the disturbance. The incident is under investigation. 

Kevin Cole covers Omaha crime and public safety news. Follow him on Twitter @KevinColeOmaha. Phone: 402-444-1272.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription