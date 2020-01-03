LINCOLN — A three-judge panel was assigned Friday to determine whether Aubrey Trail will receive the death penalty for his role in the murder and dismemberment of a Lincoln store clerk.

District Judges Julie Smith of Tecumseh and Michael Smith of Plattsmouth were randomly selected to join Saline County District Judge Vicky Johnson on the panel.

Johnson, who presided over Trail's trial last summer, will serve as presiding judge. 

No date has yet been set for the sentencing trial, in which it will be determined whether Trail is sentenced to death or life in prison. 

Trial, 53, was convicted of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and improper disposal of human remains in the slaying and dismemberment of Lincoln store clerk Sydney Loofe, who disappeared in November 2017. Her body was found three weeks later in several plastic bags discarded along country roads in Clay County, Nebraska.

Trail’s girlfriend, Bailey Boswell, faces trial in March on the same charges. She faces the possibility of the death penalty if convicted.

Loofe, 25, met up with Boswell and Trail after arranging a date via the internet app Tinder, with Boswell. Trail claimed in court that a "sexual fantasy" session got out of control, and that he choked Loofe to death. Prosecutors, however, cast doubt on that testimony, pointing out that Boswell and Trail had discussed luring a young woman for torture and murder via social media for months.

Prosecutors have alleged that the heinous nature of the murder qualifies Trail for capital punishment.

Earlier this week, Judge Johnson denied Trail's request for a new trial, thus opening the way for the sentencing phase to proceed. 

paul.hammel@owh.com 

twitter.com/paulhammelowh

Reporter - Regional/state issues

Paul covers state government and affiliated issues.

