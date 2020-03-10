Three men have been arrested in the shooting that occurred Tuesday and left another man severely wounded.

Jermaine Finley, 23, Trevian Harris, 19, and Jordon Miller, 24, have been booked into Douglas County Corrections. Finley was booked on suspicion of first-degree assault and weapons charges. Harris and Miller were booked on suspicion of conspiracy.

The shooting was reported at 6:42 p.m. at 2700 N. 49th St.

Jade Lea, 25, was taken to Nebraska Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

