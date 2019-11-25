Three people have been arrested in a Nebraska case that authorities say involved the kidnapping of two women, including the death of one.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in the investigation.

The woman who died has been identified by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office as Annika Swanson, 22, of Imperial, Nebraska.

Authorities began investigating after Swanson’s father contacted the Chase County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday afternoon to say that he hadn’t seen or heard from his daughter in about a week and that he was concerned for her safety.

According to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office, investigators interviewed Swanson’s acquaintances and realized by Thursday evening that another woman, a 20-year-old, may have been the victim of an assault and kidnapping. Investigators also came to believe that Swanson may have been the victim of foul play.

That night, authorities began searching for Swanson in a rural area south of Imperial. The next morning, equipped with search warrants, a more organized search south of Imperial began, but it wasn’t until Sunday afternoon that Swanson’s remains were found.

The statement from the Chase County Sheriff’s Office doesn’t say if the second woman has been found, but it also doesn’t indicate that she’s still missing. No one was available to elaborate on the release.

As a result of the investigation, a 43-year-old rural Enders man, Russell Mann, was booked on two counts of being an accessory to kidnapping, both felonies, according to the Sheriff’s Office. His cash bail was set at 10% of $250,000.

Two people were arrested in Fort Collins, Colorado: Kevin Scot German, 24, and Keonna Nilsa Carter, 22. According to the Sheriff’s Office, they were booked on two counts each of use of a firearm to commit a felony, kidnapping, false imprisonment, terroristic threats and assault. Cash bail for each has been set at 10% of $1 million.

Nancy Gaarder

