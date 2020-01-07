Three people have been arrested in connection with contraband deliveries to the Nebraska State Penitentiary.

On Tuesday morning, an 18-year-old man was arrested after he was spotted walking in the 14th Street area and throwing a package over the wall of the prison in Lincoln, according to a press release from the Nebraska State Patrol. The package was quickly intercepted by Nebraska Department of Corrections personnel.

The package contained tobacco, suspected K2 and two cellphones.

Authorities also arrested two people who were found in a vehicle across the street from the prison who were believed to be involved.

All three people were arrested on suspicion of delivering contraband into a correctional facility and delivery of a controlled substance.

