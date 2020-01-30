20200131_new_crystalmeth

Officials with the Seward County Sheriff's Office arrested three men after seizing about 27 pounds of crystal meth amphetamine during a traffic stop on Wednesday.

Three men were arrested Wednesday after officials with the Seward County Sheriff's Office found about 27 pounds of crystal methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

According to the Seward County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Mike Vance stopped a flatbed tow truck that was hauling a Cadillac Escalade on Interstate 80 about 12:45 p.m.  

Vance noticed inconsistencies in the passenger's story, and the passenger told Vance they were traveling with a secondary vehicle.

A deputy, along with a K-9, stopped the other vehicle and confirmed the identity of the occupants. During a search, officials located 21 packages of crystal methamphetamine weighing about 27 pounds. The value is estimated at $594,000, the sheriff's office said in a release. 

Investigators believe the narcotics were transported from Juarez, Mexico, and were intended to be delivered in Omaha.

