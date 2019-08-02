gresham

Charles E. Gresham III

 Lincoln Police Department

Lincoln police officers made a third arrest on Friday related to the homicide of Audrea Craig, a Lincoln woman shot to death on July 24 during an apparent robbery, and are searching for a fourth suspect. 

Sylvester D. LeBlanc Jr., 25, of Lincoln was arrested Friday for first-degree murder.

leblanc

Sylvester D. LeBlanc Jr.

Lincoln police spokesperson Angela Sands said that, as of Friday, the department had no further information to release on LeBlanc’s arrest, but that officials will hold a press conference outlining the case, likely in the next few days.

Friday afternoon, police said they were searching for another suspect, 19-year-old Charles E. Gresham III. Gresham is wanted for first-degree murder and is believed to be in the Lincoln or Omaha area. 

Anyone with information on Gresham and his whereabouts can call Lincoln police at (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600. 

At 3:46 a.m. on July 24, officers responded to Craig’s residence in the 2000 block of South 26th Street, where they found Craig dead from a gunshot wound. Six children, ages 6 to 16, were in the home at the time, as was Craig’s 30-year-old boyfriend.

Minutes later, officers responded to Bryan West Hospital on reports of a gunshot wound. The victim, later identified as 26-year-old Martae Green, was unresponsive and pronounced dead at 4:37 a.m.

Video surveillance showed that Green was one of multiple individuals who police said forced entry into Craig’s residence while armed with a handgun. Police said Craig armed herself and shot Green.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

“(We) suspect the distribution of narcotics may have played a role in this targeted act of violence,” police said on July 25 about Craig’s death. “We do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.”

Authorities did not say who fatally shot Craig, but police have arrested two other Lincoln men — Rubin J. Thomas, 28, and Jesse T. Foster, 21 — on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Notable crime news of 2019

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 46

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription