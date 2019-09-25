Petesbike

Omaha City Councilman Pete Festersen rides his bike near a freshly paved path through Memorial Park in 2016. The bike he's riding was stolen Tuesday from the garage attached to his house.

 COURTESY OF PETE FESTERSEN

It's a Dundee whodunit: Someone stole a City Council member's bike.

The caper started Tuesday morning, between 6 and 7, when a thief stole Councilman Pete Festersen's bike from his open attached garage.

The thief left behind a two-wheeled clue, an abandoned bike tossed on the side of his house that investigators dusted for prints in case it, too, had been stolen.

Festersen had just returned from an early-morning ride and was getting ready to attend the opening of Omaha's fifth police precinct in Elkhorn, he said.

He came out to find his 21-speed, purple and green Trek 830 mountain bike gone. Police estimated the bike's value at $500.

"I've had this bike for a long time," Festersen said when he was called about the police report. "It's more of a sentimental loss than anything else."

Omaha police do not keep bike thefts in a separate category from other thefts, so they could not say how common the crime is.

But anybody thinking of turning a quick buck on the bike should beware. Festersen sponsored a council-passed ordinance that makes it harder to sell stolen goods.

Under that ordinance, police have flagged the bike as stolen and sent out an alert to pawnshops and secondhand stores.

Festersen told The World-Herald he hopes the bike will be returned. He hopes more people will report property crimes. And he will keep a closer eye on his garage door.

"I'm experiencing my property-crime ordinance firsthand," he said.

World-Herald staff writer Kevin Cole contributed to this report.

