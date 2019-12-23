An Omaha pet store owner said he is hopeful surveillance video will help him find the four puppies that were stolen during a recent burglary.
"These people were pretty brazen," said Tom Westman, owner of Tully's Kennels near 77th and D Streets. "We're not sure what they're going to do with the four dogs, but they probably took them to sell."
Stolen were three French bulldogs and one Pomeranian-husky mix, valued at a total of $4,300. The puppies are about 10 weeks old and were not for sale because they are on short-term medication while they are growing, he said.
"It's nothing serious, normal puppy stuff, but while they're missing, they are not getting their medication," Westman said Monday. "We want to get them back as soon as possible."
The theft occurred about 4:30 a.m. Saturday when a man and a woman entered through the back door of the store. An employee responding to an alarm a short time later found the handle of the back door broken off and four dogs missing.
The bulldogs are valued at over $900 apiece. The Pomeranian-husky mix is valued at $1,500.
Westman said store staff recognized the man in the surveillance video as someone who had tried to shoplift two English bulldogs the previous day.
"He is very distinctive," Westman said. "Our people saw him pick up two dogs and head for the door (on Friday) and they, of course, said, 'Where you going?' They got the dogs back, but apparently he came back, too."
This is only the second time in the 56 years of Tully's Kennels that someone has burglarized the building, Westman said.
"It happened about 18 years ago when someone cut through the wall into our building to steal dogs," he said. "We ended up getting those dogs back, and we're hoping that happens again very soon."
Anyone with information about this incident should contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at omahacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.
