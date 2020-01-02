It’s staggering to remember. Two murder cases involving four victims each — practically overlapping each other.
In 2013, Omaha endured a summer of coldblooded, craven chaos. That July, Omaha police closed in on Dr. Anthony Garcia, the former pathologist responsible for the May 2013 deaths of Dr. Roger Brumback and his wife, Mary, both 65. Their capture of a killer came after they missed tips that could have led them to Garcia as the culprit in the March 2008 slayings of Thomas Hunter, 11, and Shirlee Sherman, 57.
Just a couple of weeks after Garcia’s arrest, another lightning bolt of a killer struck. Nikko Jenkins was released from a Nebraska prison after spending more than half of his 12 years there in solitary confinement. Within three weeks, he had killed four Omahans.
Seemingly lost in that summer shuffle was a meth-addled gunman walking down South Omaha streets and shooting four bystanders — killing Anthony Vazzano, 25, who was mowing a lawn near 34th and F Streets, and Pascual Bautista-Raymundo, 25, in an alley near 33rd and E Streets. Jorge Abraham Zarazua-Rubio had walked about a mile and undoubtedly would have killed more, prosecutors say. But he was stopped when Omaha Police Officer Coral Walker opened fire and killed him.
“We had three serial killers in Omaha, Nebraska, that summer,” Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said. “It was a crazy time.”
Yes, 2013 was an incredible, can’t-make-this-stuff-up year in crime and court cases. In deference to that unbelievable year, the World-Herald has compiled 13 criminal or civil cases that were the most unsettling of the past decade.
1. Anthony Garcia
On March 13, 2008, a man dressed in a suit and carrying a briefcase killed Thomas Hunter and Shirlee Sherman in Dr. William Hunter’s home, rocking the idyllic Dundee neighborhood.
Five years later, on Mother’s Day 2013, the killer struck again, killing the retiring chairman of Creighton University’s pathology department and his wife.
Omaha police formed a task force and zeroed in on Garcia as one of a handful of potentially disgruntled former residents of the pathology unit. A Terre Haute, Indiana, stripper and a trove of evidence in Garcia’s home led to his 2016 conviction in all four murders. Garcia now sits on death row.
A 2018 Omaha World-Herald book revealed that Omaha police could have had Garcia in their sights after the first set of killings.
2. Nikko Jenkins
The tattoo-faced felon took his disturbing behavior in prison — where he attacked guards and was such a disciplinary nightmare that he was in solitary confinement for more than half of his stay — to the streets of Omaha.
Within 10 days of his release, he struck.
After his sister and cousin lured Jorge Cajiga-Ruiz and Juan Uribe-Pena to a South Omaha park on the pretense of having sex, Jenkins executed the men with shotgun blasts to their heads. He then killed a former prison mate, Curtis Bradford, in northeast Omaha and shot and killed Andrea Kruger, a mother of three, at 168th and Fort Streets.
Law enforcement ultimately connected him to the four murders through 12-gauge ammunition that was found at all three scenes. Jenkins’ sister declared him the state’s Frankenstein — and Nebraska’s Legislature held several hearings to examine his treatment, or lack thereof, in prison.
3. Millard South shooting
The American epidemic of school shootings hit Omaha in 2011. Robert Butler Jr., son of an Omaha police officer, had been suspended from school for 19 days for driving on the football field. The morning he was informed of his discipline, the younger Butler went to his father’s apartment, took his dad’s duty weapon, returned to Millard South and shot the school’s then-principal, Curtis Case, and vice principal, Vicki Kaspar. Case survived. Kaspar died. Butler, 17, then shot and killed himself.
The shooting left questions as to why the elder Butler hadn’t locked up his duty weapon and why Butler, who had lived in Lincoln with his mother and had been getting in trouble at Lincoln Southwest, had transferred to Millard South for his senior year.
4. Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell
The 25-year-old Boswell is accused of luring Sydney Loofe, 24, a clerk at a Lincoln Menards, in November 2017 on the pretense of dating her, then participating in her killing and dismemberment. Loofe’s body was found spread out in several garbage bags across a rural area 50 miles west of Wilber, Nebraska.
Boswell’s boyfriend, Aubrey Trail, 54, was convicted this year of first-degree murder and is awaiting a death penalty hearing. Testimony from three women who hung out and traveled with the couple said the duo claimed to have a harem of a dozen “witches.” Trail disrupted his own trial by slashing his neck. Boswell is awaiting trial.
5. Zachary BearHeels
BearHeels was acting erratically in June 2017 when he was kicked off a bus in Omaha on his way from South Dakota, where he was visiting relatives, to his mother’s home in Oklahoma City. Three Omaha police officers found him speaking gibberish and licking the window of a business that afternoon. They gave him water and let him walk away.
Hours later, four Omaha police officers found him outside a Bucky’s gas station, dancing and incoherent. After putting him in handcuffs and into a cruiser, an Omaha officer spoke with his mother, who informed her that BearHeels suffered from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia and was off his medications.
The officer asked Sgt. Erik Forehead if they should seek to commit BearHeels to a mental health facility as a danger to himself or others. The sergeant declined and the officer decided to try to put him back on the bus. As she opened a cruiser door to put his seat belt on, BearHeels walked out of the car. Officers tried to corral him, a struggle ensued and Officer Scotty Payne fired his Taser 12 times.
BearHeels died minutes after paramedics were called. After a November 2018 trial, a jury acquitted Payne. Now Payne and three other officers — Jennifer Strudl, Ryan McClarty and Makyla Mead — are awaiting an arbitrator’s decision to see if they get their jobs back.
6. DNA collection leads to serial rapist’s conviction
In May 2017, The World-Herald revealed that for 20 years, state corrections officials had allowed 73 prisoners to defy state law by simply saying “no” when jailers asked them to submit DNA samples that are required to be collected from convicted felons.
A push by Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine resulted in state officials’ collecting the DNA. Months later, sex offender Brandon Weathers — who was convicted in the repeated rapes of a 13-year-old foster daughter — tried to refuse to submit his DNA. Corrections officers held him down and, voilà, the DNA they collected led to Weathers’ arrest in the serial rapes of four Omaha women from 2002 to 2004. Convicted of those vicious crimes, Weathers will spend the rest of his life in prison.
7. Teachers/school authorities accused of behaving criminally
Teasing and texting. Grooming and groping. Reeling in minors and, in some cases, raping them. Four Omaha Public Schools teachers — Shad Knutson, Brian Robeson, Daryl Clark and Greg Sedlacek — all were convicted after abusing current or former students.
A Millard South High School assistant principal, Matt Fedde, was convicted after he repeatedly had sex at the school with a 15-year-old sophomore.
And a former Omaha Marian assistant basketball coach, Andrea Lightfoot, now Andrea Knecht, is awaiting trial on allegations that she sexually assaulted a then-freshman at the all-girls private school.
8. Doctors accused of behaving badly
Dr. Mark Dietrich — a former orthopedic surgeon who practiced throughout Omaha — is awaiting trial in several civil cases on accusations that he touched girls’ and women’s private parts with his gloveless hands while they were under anesthesia. Four former patients have filed lawsuits against Dietrich, OrthoNebraska or Nebraska Medical Center. Dietrich has denied wrongdoing. Authorities have not charged him criminally.
In another set of civil cases, about 15 women have sued Dr. Gerard Stanley Jr., accusing him of not being qualified to perform plastic surgery and of disfiguring the women. Stanley’s attorneys have called the claims meritless. The lawsuits are pending. Stanley closed his clinic in late 2017 and filed for bankruptcy in July, listing $59,000 in assets and $800,000 in debts.
9. Undocumented immigrants accused of behaving criminally
Two young women lost their lives, allegedly at the hands of undocumented immigrants. Their families responded in opposite ways.
After having just graduated from Bellevue University, Sarah Root, 21, died in January 2016 after Eswin Mejia drove drunk and crashed into her car near 33rd and L Streets in Omaha. Officials say the 19-year-old from Honduras was in the country illegally. Judge Jeffrey Marcuzzo set Mejia’s bail at $5,000 — and Mejia posted the money to get out and never returned.
In Iowa, a University of Iowa student, Mollie Tibbetts, 20, was kidnapped and killed in July 2018. Officials say a man in the country illegally — Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24 — killed Tibbetts.
In the wake of Sarah Root’s death, her family has joined President Donald Trump’s calls for tougher immigration laws. Tibbetts’ parents have rejected attempts to “politicize” Tibbetts’ death, noting that American citizens are more likely to commit crimes than immigrants.
10. Murder cases without a body
Joshua Keadle, a troubled college student with a history of sexual assault, is awaiting trial in the disappearance and presumed death of Ty Thomas, a 21-year-old Peru State student who was last seen in December 2010.
Shanna Golyar was convicted after a bizarre case in which she posed as the woman she killed: 43-year-old Macedonia, Iowa, resident Cari Farver. After killing Farver in November 2012, it appeared that Golyar wrapped her body in a tarp and burned it, though no body was ever found. She then tried to keep authorities at bay for years by posing as Farver, vandalizing her own property, setting fire to her residence and shooting herself in the leg.
Camisha Hollis disappeared in April 2018 after a turbulent relationship with her boyfriend, Marvin Young, a man described as abusive and controlling. Numerous searches have not turned up Hollis. Young, who has pleaded not guilty, is expected to go to trial in 2020 on a charge of first-degree murder.
11. Embezzlers
Thieves took their embezzlements to staggering six- and seven-figure dollar levels over the past 10 years.
The former pharmacy director at Children’s Hospital & Medical Center, Lisa Kwapniowski, devised a scheme in which she set up a fake company and billed the hospital for a fake drug. The 49-year-old took more than $4.6 million from 2010 to 2018.
Other embezzlers of the decade included:
- The late Patrick Meschede, who was convicted in 2010 of taking $900,000 from the Moylan Ice Complex at Tranquility Park.
- The late Jerome P. “Joe” Bonnett, an Omaha financial adviser who committed suicide in 2016 after being charged with embezzling $1.3 million from clients.
- Steven Molnar, a Pitney Bowes account manager who stole $768,000, hiding $207,000 in the walls of his Bellevue home.
- Patricia Urbanovsky, a wedding planner who conned about $4.7 million via a bogus airline voucher program.
- Caroline Richardson, who stole $4.1 million while serving as accountant at Colombo Candy & Tobacco.
Attorneys say Kwapniowski used her theft to relieve financial stress and kept stealing because it was intoxicating; Meschede and Urbanovsky used their thefts to buy lavish goods; Bonnett used his in sort of a Ponzi scheme; Molnar used his as a rainy-day fund; and Richardson used hers to feed her casino gambling compulsion.
12. M’s Pub
The 2016 fire did not cause any deaths or serious injuries, but it destroyed the historic building that housed M’s, the next-door retail shop Nouvelle Eve and upstairs condos. The result gutted the heart of Omaha’s Old Market district and left the area cordoned off for months as workers investigated the fire and rebuilt the building.
M’s reopened in 2017 and Nouvelle Eve reopened in 2018. The fire started as a fiber-optic contractor was drilling beneath the streets and sidewalks. It was fed by a ruptured gas line that kept spewing gas as Metropolitan Utilities District workers struggled to find a shut-off valve.
Fifteen lawsuits were filed over the fire and are pending trial in Douglas County District Court.
13. Students behaving criminally
A number of juveniles got into trouble in the past decade — two for shooting at police officers.
But the strangest crime occurred when three Omaha Westside High School students hatched a plot to add a bodily fluid to their frosting in a high-school cooking class in December 2016. Two admitted going through with it; a third said he chickened out. None of them said anything before their teacher, a woman, tasted the frosted turnover. The three freshmen were disciplined and their cases were handled in juvenile court.
