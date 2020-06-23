Despite concerns about COVID exposure, Omaha Police will be responding to fireworks complaints this year, the department said Monday. The department also is instituting a fireworks hot line to take pressure off of 911.

The hot line is: 402-444-5802. Police say it is best to call the hot line as soon as you hear the fireworks to better guarantee the officer catches the individual.

Because of the coronavirus, the department this spring began limiting in-person response to non-emergency calls and instead took those reports over the phone.

Phil Anson, spokesman for the police department, said fireworks don’t fall into that category. Officers will go out to fireworks complaints, he said.

The department will have someone from each precinct dedicated to fireworks calls, according to police.

Legally, fireworks can only be shot off in Omaha from noon to 11 p.m., Thursday, July 2, through Saturday, July 4.

The sale of fireworks in Omaha is permitted Sunday through July 4th.

Fines for shooting off fireworks begin at $300.

Omaha Storm Chasers host drive-in fireworks

1 of 5

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Tags

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email