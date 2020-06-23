Despite concerns about COVID exposure, Omaha Police will be responding to fireworks complaints this year, the department said Monday. The department also is instituting a fireworks hot line to take pressure off of 911.
The hot line is: 402-444-5802. Police say it is best to call the hot line as soon as you hear the fireworks to better guarantee the officer catches the individual.
Because of the coronavirus, the department this spring began limiting in-person response to non-emergency calls and instead took those reports over the phone.
Phil Anson, spokesman for the police department, said fireworks don’t fall into that category. Officers will go out to fireworks complaints, he said.
The department will have someone from each precinct dedicated to fireworks calls, according to police.
Legally, fireworks can only be shot off in Omaha from noon to 11 p.m., Thursday, July 2, through Saturday, July 4.
The sale of fireworks in Omaha is permitted Sunday through July 4th.
Fireworks are reflected in a car as people watch a drive-in fireworks show at Werner Park on Saturday, April 18, 2020. The park would have hosted a minor league baseball game that day, but the start of the season has been postponed because of the coronavirus. Thousands watched the fireworks from the stadium's parking lots and surrounding areas.
