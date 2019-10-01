Rising View shooting

A Sarpy County Sheriff's Office vehicle at the scene of a fatal shooting in military housing near Offutt Air Force Base.

 JESSICA WADE/THE WORLD-HERALD

The 55th Wing commander asked for a few moments of silence Tuesday evening to remember an Offutt airman and his wife who died in a double shooting at their home over the weekend.

We are all grieving and mourning the loss of two of our teammates," Col. Gavin Marks said, during a town hall meeting for the Offutt community at Peter Sarpy Elementary School.

The bodies of Tech. Sgt. Zachary Firlik and his wife, Kari Lauren Firlik, 35, were discovered about 8:15 p.m. Saturday in their home in the Rising View subdivision. The Air Force Office of Special Investigations has taken charge of the investigation but hasn't yet commented on the circumstances that lead to their deaths.

Zachary Firlik was an assistant flight chief in the 55th Security Forces Squadron, said Ryan Hansen, a 55th Wing spokesman. He had served in the Air Force since June 2002 and arrived at Offutt in April. His Facebook page says he is originally from Sacramento, California.

Previous duty postings include Eielson Air Force, Alaska, and Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, according to public records. 

A Facebook page showed off Kari Firlik's art, including paintings of elephants and pumpkins and home décor.

“Kari Firlik has been painting since she was 10 years old; when her Dad gave her a set of oil paints and some canvas,” she wrote in a post from 2018. “She loved the process of creating something out of nothing using tools around her and it became a created addiction that never stopped for 24 years.”

A friend posted on Kari Firlik's personal Facebook page, "You are such a sweet mom."

