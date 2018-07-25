A 33-year-old man is accused of trying to sexually assault a hotel employee after she came to his room to fix the air conditioner.
The man, who is from Texas, was in a room at the Holiday Inn Express at 6939 N. 102nd Circle about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The hotel received a call from the room reporting that the air conditioning wasn’t working, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. A female employee went to the room and encountered the man wearing shorts and no shirt.
She continued walking to the air conditioner to reset it. When she turned around, the man, now naked, stood in front of her. He pushed her onto the bed and held her down while trying to unbutton her shirt, authorities said.
The woman pushed the man off of her, ran out of the room and called 911.
Deputies obtained a warrant and searched the man’s room and vehicle. He has been booked into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of attempted first-degree sexual assault.
