Two teenagers were shot Monday evening in Omaha, but neither one appears to have suffered a life-threatening injury, according to Omaha police.
Police went to a spot near 42nd and Sprague Streets just after 6:25 p.m. Monday after learning that a person had sustained multiple injuries in a shooting. They couldn't find the shooting victim there, but later learned that 17-year-old Keshon Henderson had gone to the Nebraska Medical Center by private vehicle and immediately was taken to surgery.
About an hour later, just before 7:25 p.m., officers went to the Nebraska Medical Center to investigate a report of another shooting. They tried to speak with the shooting victim, 14-year-old Daniel Luna-Hernandez, but police said he was uncooperative and refused to tell officers when or where he had been shot.
Anyone with information about the shootings is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tips leading to an arrest in a shooting are eligible for a $10,000 reward.
