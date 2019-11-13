Omaha police said two males were arrested Tuesday night after someone in a vehicle began shooting at officers investigating an attempted assault.
Officers were called to the area of 30th Street and Miller Park Drive about 7:20 p.m. to investigate a report of an attempted felony assault, a police spokesman said Wednesday. They developed information that led them to the area of 17th Street and Fowler Avenue.
While in that location, a vehicle matching a description given to officers drove past. Police followed the vehicle to the area of Eighth and East Fort Streets, where a passenger in the vehicle fired a gun multiple times in the direction of the officers.
Officers pursued the vehicle to the area of 16th and Jaynes Streets, where two people were taken into custody without incident.
A 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of use of a weapon to commit a felony, being a minor in possession of a gun, shooting from a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence and being in possession of an unregistered firearm.
An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of flight to avoid arrest and two counts of being an accessory to a felony. He also has multiple warrants for other incidents, police said.
