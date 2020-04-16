A 15-year-old boy was shot Wednesday night near 18th and Spencer Streets.

His wounds weren't considered life-threatening.

Police were called to the area shortly after 7 p.m. after receiving numerous reports of gunshots. Officers located Kenntrezz Carter-Jackson with gunshot wounds. 

The teen was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center. He told officers he was shot by two teenage boys who ran north from the area. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest in a shooting. 

