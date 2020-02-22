A teenager walked into an Omaha hospital after he was shot during an attempted robbery Friday morning, police said.
Officers responded to reports of a walk-in shooting victim at Immanuel Medical Center about 11:30 a.m.
Harris Tylynn, 19, said he was shot during an attempted robbery near 52nd and Boyd Streets, police said.
Tylynn’s injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, police said.
Police ask that anyone with information about the shooting contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867) or at p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app.
