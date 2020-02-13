A 14-year-old boy handling a 9 mm handgun unintentionally killed another teen Wednesday night in a North Omaha home, Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said Thursday.

Jesus Jimenez Solis will be charged with manslaughter in juvenile court, Kleine said, because he did not intend to kill 15-year-old Sylas Lieb. Jimenez Solis has been booked into the Douglas County Youth Center. 

Lieb, a sophomore at Omaha Central High School, was shot at 1405 N. 35th St. shortly before 7:15 p.m. Omaha police officers who were called to the house declared him dead. 

The teens had been smoking marijuana at the home, Kleine said. Jimenez Solis was handling a gun and was pointing it at Lieb when it went off, he said. 

Kleine said the shooting was "troubling" because the 14-year-old should not have had access to a firearm. The investigation is ongoing, he said.

Kleine said he hopes to determine how Jimenez Solis acquired the gun and whether adults were nearby when the shooting occurred. 

Central High School Principal Ed Bennett sent an email to school families Thursday morning about Lieb's death. Counselors are available for students until 4:30 p.m. Thursday, he said. 

"We are deeply saddened by the death of one of our Central High students," he wrote. "We extend our heartfelt sympathy to his family and are grieving as a school community."

A spokesman for the Omaha Public Schools said Lieb had attended Franklin Elementary School and Lewis & Clark Middle School.

Notable crime news of 2020

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 11

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068,

twitter.com/aliavalentine

Tags

Alia Conley covers breaking news, crime, crime trends, the Omaha Police Department and initial court hearings. Follow her on Twitter @aliavalentine. Phone: 402-444-1068.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started