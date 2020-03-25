KEARNEY, Neb. — A male teen escaped Tuesday night from the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center-Kearney.

At about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, the Buffalo County 911 communications office received a report of the escape, and an alert was sent to subscribers of BuffaloWatch, an emergency alert system operated by Buffalo County’s Office of Emergency Management.

The teen was last seen running west from the facility.

A message left with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the center, wasn’t immediately returned Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information about the escapee is asked to contact any law enforcement agency.

