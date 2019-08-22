A schoolteacher’s husband was sentenced Wednesday to probation for the marijuana found in the family’s home and the teacher’s car.

Stuart D. Hald had previously pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. The Douglas County Attorney’s Office dismissed a drug case against his wife, Mary M. Duffy, a Dundee Elementary teacher, after Hald said the drugs belonged to him.

Hald was sentenced to three years of probation and will be required to undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and then follow any course of treatment it dictates, said Cody Miltenberger of the Douglas County Attorney’s Office. He’ll also be required to follow the standard terms of probation, including drug testing, Miltenberger said.

Based on a tip, Omaha police officers searched Duffy and Hald’s home near 60th and Oak Streets. In several rooms and Duffy’s vehicle, officers found stashes of marijuana totaling 130 grams, about one-third of a pound, pipes with what looked to be marijuana residue, rolling papers and 30 grams of psilocybin mushrooms.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Notable crime news of 2019

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 46

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription