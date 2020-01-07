A Westgate Elementary School teacher has been arrested on suspicion of possession of child pornography, manufacturing of child pornography and unlawful intrusion, according to an email sent to Westside families from the Westside Community Schools on Tuesday.

Michael D. Reilly, 42, was immediately placed on administrative leave after his arrest Tuesday morning. Omaha police don't think there are victims at Westgate or in the Westside Community Schools, the school district said.

A protection order granted to a woman Jan. 3 states that Reilly had been videotaping an underage girl when she undressed and showered.

The woman wrote in her petition that she called the police after she found the videos on Reilly’s phone.

“The safety and well being of our students is our top priority, and we are working to ensure all of our learners are supported,” the email stated. “We will have counselors on hand at Westgate for any students who want to talk about this, and we are reminding our teachers about ways they can appropriately answer questions that may surface in our school.”

Reilly teaches sixth grade, according to the Westgate website.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

