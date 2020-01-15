Lincoln police are investigating after two swastikas were painted on the door and steps of a synagogue.

At 9 a.m. Wednesday, a passerby called police to report seeing racial epithets painted on the South Street Temple at 2061 S. 20th St. When the officer arrived, it was discovered that paint had been used to draw a swastika on the front steps of the temple, according to police.

Peter Mullin, office administrator of South Street Temple, said one swastika was painted on the upper left corner of the wood door above the words “black shirt,” in an apparent reference to a member of the Italian Fascist party. He said the second swastika was painted on the front steps.

Mullin said he believes the vandalism occurred a little after midnight on Monday but was not discovered until Wednesday morning.

“We had snow on the ground for a little bit on Sunday until Monday, and maybe it just changed how things appeared,” Mullin said. “It’s red paint on a wood door, and maybe it showed up and nobody noticed it until (Wednesday) morning.”

Mullin said video footage was captured of the individual painting on the synagogue. Mullin said he is downloading the footage and will give it to Lincoln police.

“It’s got some very good, full-facial pictures of the guy. It’s very clear,” Mullin said.

He said many people have shown support for the synagogue.

“I’ve had many people reaching out to the temple,” Mullin said. “We’re appreciative of that.”

The case is being investigated as a hate crime, Lincoln police said.

Investigators are asking anyone in the area whose property also was vandalized with red paint to contact police at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

nsaenz@owh.com, 402-444-1069

twitter.com/nsaenz12345

