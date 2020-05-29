A vandal spray-painted a blue swastika on a Lincoln bike path sometime within the past week, Lincoln police said. 

A runner noticed the hate symbol near 17th and Holdrege Streets Thursday after 9 p.m. and called Lincoln police.

About 20 trees at Epworth Park near 1st and South Streets were also spray-painted with other symbols, police said, including some swastikas. 

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call 402-4441-6000 or anonymously with CrimeStoppers at 402-475-3600. 

In January, two swastikas were painted on the door and steps of a Lincoln synagogue, what police called a potential hate crime. A 21-year-old Plattsmouth man was later arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism.  

