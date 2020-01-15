Lincoln police are investigating after a swastika was painted on the steps outside a synagogue.

Wednesday morning, a passerby called police to report seeing racial epithets painted on the South Street Temple at 2061 S. 20th St. When the officer arrived, they saw that someone had used orange paint to draw a swastika on the synagogue's front steps.

The case is being investigated as a hate crime, Lincoln police said.

Investigators are asking that anyone in the area whose property also was vandalized with orange paint to contact police at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600. 

nsaenz@owh.com, 402-444-1069

twitter.com/nsaenz12345

