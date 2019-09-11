Cass County Sheriff

A Cass County resident's suspicions about the low sale price of a Bobcat skid-steer loader on Craigslist led to the seller's arrest. 

Investigators received information of a Craigslist transaction that was to occur Monday near Buccaneer Bay, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said. The potential buyer told deputies he was leery of the low price offered for a skid-steer loader, a small, rigid-frame, engine-powered machine with lift arms used to attach a variety of labor-saving tools.

The investigators learned that the Bobcat and an 18-foot Cronkhite trailer were reported stolen in Iowa. The seller, who investigators learned had worked for the actual owner of the equipment, was arrested when he delivered the Bobcat. 

The arrested man's two daughters, ages 3 and 4, were with him at the time. The girls were cared for at the Sheriff's Office until their mother arrived to take them home.  

The man, 34, from Bayard, Iowa, was charged Tuesday in Cass County with two counts of felony theft. His bail was set at $10,000. He is being held in the Cass County Jail and must post 10 percent of the bail amount, $1,000, to be released. 

Kevin Cole covers Omaha crime and public safety news. Follow him on Twitter @KevinColeOmaha. Phone: 402-444-1272.

